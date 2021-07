In the past, we've brought you quite a few stories on cars or tech that Europeans get access to that we do not. We've seen it with Tesla, the Audi e-tron's range, and Mercedes-AMG's amazing A45 S. Still, every once in a while, we get a story that shows that here in America, some things are just better. And thanks to a new bill that the European Union proposes, we may soon have more reasons to look down on Europe. The EU is serious about drastically reducing its carbon emissions as soon as possible. But while the EU aims to become totally carbon neutral by 2050, a new "Fit for 55" climate package that is to be released next month could kill internal combustion engines in the region altogether, and well before 2050.