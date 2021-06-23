The Metropolitan Police Department has remained obstinate in the inquiry into the death of Daniel Morgan.

UPD subscribes to a philosophy of maintaining a balance between technical and tactical proficiency in law enforcement training. As such, PVAMU police officers are required to attend various trainings throughout the year. These trainings include a requirement that all UPD police officers are certified as Mental Health Peace Officers, Sexual Assault & Family Violence Investigators, Dignitary Protection Operators, and Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) operators. Additionally, officer training includes crisis intervention, de-escalation, firearms, defensive tactics, emergency driving, CPR, critical incident response, human diversity, dating & domestic violence investigations, among others. Officers attend advanced training in bike patrol, crime prevention, crisis & hostage negotiation, precision rifle, and less-lethal munitions. The Training Division seeks out new opportunities to expand the capabilities within the department and is tasked with evaluation of training and equipment. Officers in the Training Section are trained on all department issued equipment, writes lesson plans for training and approves lesson plans written by department instructors. The training environment in law enforcement is ever changing due to advanced technology, and the changing needs of the university, regional and national community.