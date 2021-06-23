In ‘Fortnite,’ How Do You Get Rid of Alien Parasites?

Just thinking about hiccups makes me think I’m about to get them. I often get them when I’m starving, making eating very tricky. The method I use to get rid of them is one that I sort of grew up with. It was explained to me as if it was a family secret that had been sort of tradition for many of my ancestors. When I was 9 or 10 and while my Grandma was visiting, I got the hiccups. She politely handed me a butter knife, a glass of water and told me to clock my nostrils with the flat end of the knife and drink all of the water. Sure enough it worked! I never had another problem for the next 10+ years. Then one day it didn’t work and it resulted in feeling like a weirdo.