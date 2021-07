Denver's Arts District on Santa Fe is now home to Wah Gwaan Brewing Company, a vibrant Jamaican-inspired craft brewery that opened last week in Intrepid Sojourner's former digs. Why it matters: The brewery — whose name translates to "How are you/What's up?" in Jamaican Patois — is Denver's first to focus on flavors from the Caribbean.The theme is a nod to the Indian-Jamaican heritage of Harsha Maragh, who co-owns the company with her husband, Jessie Brown, a Denver native. Of note: The couple plans to share Jamaican culture through education, taproom events and community outreach and "ultimately become a leader in sustainable brewing" while "increasing diversity in the industry," their website reads. When to go: 2 to 9pm Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 10pm Friday, noon to 11pm Saturday, and noon to 8pm Sunday.