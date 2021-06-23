Cancel
EyeQ Launches New Real-Time AI Video Enhancement Technology to Transform Video Quality for Businesses

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompanies to achieve better looking video automatically and effortlessly with new. Perfectly Clear® Video powered by Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence. Perfectly Clear Video is the second of three AI-based transformational innovations. being released by EyeQ this year. EyeQ Imaging Inc., the maker of Perfectly Clear automatic image correction technology, launched...

aithority.com
#Video Quality#Video Conference#Video Content#Perfectly Clear#Mobile Applications#Eyeq Imaging Inc#Oem#Chief Technology#Suite 48 Analytics#Clear Video
Softwarearxiv.org

FOVQA: Blind Foveated Video Quality Assessment

Previous blind or No Reference (NR) video quality assessment (VQA) models largely rely on features drawn from natural scene statistics (NSS), but under the assumption that the image statistics are stationary in the spatial domain. Several of these models are quite successful on standard pictures. However, in Virtual Reality (VR) applications, foveated video compression is regaining attention, and the concept of space-variant quality assessment is of interest, given the availability of increasingly high spatial and temporal resolution contents and practical ways of measuring gaze direction. Distortions from foveated video compression increase with increased eccentricity, implying that the natural scene statistics are space-variant. Towards advancing the development of foveated compression / streaming algorithms, we have devised a no-reference (NR) foveated video quality assessment model, called FOVQA, which is based on new models of space-variant natural scene statistics (NSS) and natural video statistics (NVS). Specifically, we deploy a space-variant generalized Gaussian distribution (SV-GGD) model and a space-variant asynchronous generalized Gaussian distribution (SV-AGGD) model of mean subtracted contrast normalized (MSCN) coefficients and products of neighboring MSCN coefficients, respectively. We devise a foveated video quality predictor that extracts radial basis features, and other features that capture perceptually annoying rapid quality fall-offs. We find that FOVQA achieves state-of-the-art (SOTA) performance on the new 2D LIVE-FBT-FCVR database, as compared with other leading FIQA / VQA models. we have made our implementation of FOVQA available at: this http URL.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

PowerFleet Launches Vista, An Advanced Vehicle Video Solution With AI Capabilities

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet , Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL) a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing high-value enterprise assets, today announced the launch of Vista, a best-in-class in-vehicle video solution that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze and proactively manage risky driving situations across fleets. With Vista, PowerFleet is expanding its image technology portfolio, which includes the patent-pending LV-710 freight camera for trailers and containers and the CP4 System designed for the industrial truck market.
Electronicsarxiv.org

Video Swin Transformer

The vision community is witnessing a modeling shift from CNNs to Transformers, where pure Transformer architectures have attained top accuracy on the major video recognition benchmarks. These video models are all built on Transformer layers that globally connect patches across the spatial and temporal dimensions. In this paper, we instead advocate an inductive bias of locality in video Transformers, which leads to a better speed-accuracy trade-off compared to previous approaches which compute self-attention globally even with spatial-temporal factorization. The locality of the proposed video architecture is realized by adapting the Swin Transformer designed for the image domain, while continuing to leverage the power of pre-trained image models. Our approach achieves state-of-the-art accuracy on a broad range of video recognition benchmarks, including on action recognition (84.9 top-1 accuracy on Kinetics-400 and 86.1 top-1 accuracy on Kinetics-600 with ~20x less pre-training data and ~3x smaller model size) and temporal modeling (69.6 top-1 accuracy on Something-Something v2). The code and models will be made publicly available at this https URL.
Technologyarxiv.org

RGB2Hands: Real-Time Tracking of 3D Hand Interactions from Monocular RGB Video

Jiayi Wang, Franziska Mueller, Florian Bernard, Suzanne Sorli, Oleksandr Sotnychenko, Neng Qian, Miguel A. Otaduy, Dan Casas, Christian Theobalt. Tracking and reconstructing the 3D pose and geometry of two hands in interaction is a challenging problem that has a high relevance for several human-computer interaction applications, including AR/VR, robotics, or sign language recognition. Existing works are either limited to simpler tracking settings (e.g., considering only a single hand or two spatially separated hands), or rely on less ubiquitous sensors, such as depth cameras. In contrast, in this work we present the first real-time method for motion capture of skeletal pose and 3D surface geometry of hands from a single RGB camera that explicitly considers close interactions. In order to address the inherent depth ambiguities in RGB data, we propose a novel multi-task CNN that regresses multiple complementary pieces of information, including segmentation, dense matchings to a 3D hand model, and 2D keypoint positions, together with newly proposed intra-hand relative depth and inter-hand distance maps. These predictions are subsequently used in a generative model fitting framework in order to estimate pose and shape parameters of a 3D hand model for both hands. We experimentally verify the individual components of our RGB two-hand tracking and 3D reconstruction pipeline through an extensive ablation study. Moreover, we demonstrate that our approach offers previously unseen two-hand tracking performance from RGB, and quantitatively and qualitatively outperforms existing RGB-based methods that were not explicitly designed for two-hand interactions. Moreover, our method even performs on-par with depth-based real-time methods.
Internetfederalnewsnetwork.com

Time to raise the quality of your agency’s online collaboration video

Some parts of the new, post-pandemic mode of working are already old. Like low-grade video and poor quality sound, for instance. The awkwardness of trying to collaborate simultaneously with people in the room with you, and with those working remotely. Federal agencies, like businesses, are planning for employees to return...
Rockville, MDtargetedonc.com

ACCC Launches New Video Podcast Channel

Rockville, MD - The Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) has announced the launch of CANCER BUZZ TV, its video podcast channel aimed at informing oncology professionals of the latest developments in cancer care. CANCER BUZZ TV takes deep dives into emergent issues in oncology, including health equity, COVID-19 care...
Computersaithority.com

Engineering.com Launches New TV Video Platform To Further Enhance Engagement And The User Experience

Professionally Produced Video Content Provides Engineers With In-depth Shows And Ongoing Episodes To Augment The Deep Pool Of Multimedia Resources Already Found On Engineering.com. Engineering.com announced the official launch of engineering.com TV, a dedicated channel of global engineering news, information, and other original video content for our engineering community. The...
TechnologyForbes

The New Normal: Reimagine The Transformation Of Industries With AI

CEO and Co-Founder at Affine, an AI evangelist, business builder, and entrepreneur at heart. Ensuring growth by transformative solutions. Just a decade ago, you would gloss through a TV Guide or ask a friend to recommend a new series worth watching. Cut to today; Over-the-top (OTT) platforms are equipped with a lot more data mining and understanding of viewers' preferences to make personalized show recommendations. AI-led recommendation engines have truly revolutionized how we consume content, and OTT is not the only segment that has undergone such a transformation. With its far-reaching impact across industry segments, AI has unleashed the Fourth Industrial Revolution and is changing business processes as well as how industries reimagine their customer's preferences.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

StrikeForce Technologies Launches Version 2.1 Of Its Secure Video Conferencing Solution With 5-Layers Of Meeting Protection For Businesses Of All Sizes

EDISON, N.J., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR), a cyber security company that provides next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users, launches v2.1 for secure video conferencing. The updated v2.1 combines the reliability and scalability of secure SafeVchat Meetings into one comprehensive solution, meeting the needs of users who now have more concerns than ever over privacy, data accessibility, and the threat of hacks and cyber-attacks.
SoftwareNewswise

AI Learns to Predict Human Behavior from Videos

Columbia Engineering researchers develop computer vision algorithm for predicting human interactions and body language in video, a capability that could have applications for assistive technology, autonomous vehicles, and collaborative robots. Newswise — New York, NY—June 28, 2021—Predicting what someone is about to do next based on their body language comes...
Technologyaithority.com

Wondershare DemoCreator 5.0 Brings New AI Face Recognition And Rich Video Effect Packs

Wondershare has revealed the newest Wondershare DemoCreator version to provide a resourceful and effective screen recording, and video editing experience to its users. DemoCreator 5.0 has tons of new features like an advanced AI-integrated face recognition technology (AI matting), 50+ inbuilt transition effects, rich media resources, improved game recording, sound effects, and more.
SoftwareTechRepublic

Salesforce's Tableau launches new data analytics suite with AI enhancements

The new Tableau 2021.2 version promises to help users make better business decisions based on AI-powered analytics. Tableau has beefed up its data analytics software by blending in artificial intelligence. On Tuesday, the Salesforce unit announced the release of Tableau 2021.2 with a variety of new capabilities designed to help people make smarter and faster decisions based on available data. In a blog post published last week, Tableau described the new features and what they offer to customers.
TechnologyEngadget

Zoom is buying a startup to bring real-time translation to video calls

Zoom announced today it plans to , a German startup that specializes in machine learning-based real-time translation. Also known as Kites, the company is made up of about a dozen researchers with ties to the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology. Zoom didn’t share the financial terms of the deal, but did disclose that the startup will help it bring machine translation features to its platform. Moving forward, Zoom says it may also establish a research and development center in Germany.
Marketsaithority.com

Influencer Marketing Commandeers Budget, But ROI Understanding and Measurement Is Tracking Way Behind

In their latest survey-led report, ‘Measuring the Effectiveness and ROI of Influencer Marketing‘, talent marketing platform Influencer Intelligence reveal that influencer marketing is commandeering increasingly higher percentages of budgets, yet many brands are not tracking its effectiveness and ROI accurately. It spotlights a 400+ per cent increase in the number...
Electronicsaithority.com

Google Nest To Strengthen Its Commitment To Security By Testing Devices Against The ioXt Alliance’s Global Security Standards

Google Nest Will Test and Validate Security Level of Devices Through the IoXt Alliance and Make the Results Publicly Available to Consumers. The ioXt Alliance, the global standard for IoT security, announced that as part of Google Nest’s new security commitments, Nest products released in 2019 or later will use the ioXt Alliance’s global security standards to test and validate their security. Google Nest is prioritizing consumer security and privacy by testing products in its suite of connected home devices against the ioXt Alliance’s rigorous security standards, with more devices to be added later in the year.