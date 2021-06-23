Man, 25, charged in deadly double shooting after chase, crash in Hartford, police say. It’s the city’s 20th homicide of the year.

Hartford, Ct. - 06/23/2021 - Hartford police investigate the scene at Farmington Ave. and Sigourney after a deadly double shooting and chase led to a rollover crash involving the suspect vehicle. Mark Mirko | mmirko@courant.com Mark Mirko/The Hartford Courant

After a chase and a rollover crash, Hartford police have arrested a 25-year-old in connection with a deadly double shooting Wednesday.

Chan Williams-Bey Jr., 25, of Hartford, is charged with murder, first-degree assault and carrying a pistol without a permit, among other things, police said Wednesday evening. He’s being held on $1.75 million bond.

Only six months into the year, Hartford now has the same number of homicides it had in all of 2018. Hours after the deadly shooting, the police department spokesman appealed to the community for help in preventing more deaths.

“We need the community to be our eyes and ears,” Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.

The shots rang out in the area of 116 Bedford St., near Albany Avenue, shortly before 1:50 a.m., Boisvert said.

When officers arrived, they found a dead man later identified as Siddhartha Lake-Sudan, 37, in the park at Bedford Mall. They don’t believe he was the person the shooter was aiming for, he said.

They found a second victim nearby, in the area of 54 Bedford St. That man in his 20s had survived after being shot in his leg and foot, Boisvert said.

Later in the morning, about 10:45 a.m., police spotted the white Infiniti SUV they suspect had been at the scene of the homicide and tried to pull it over, he said. Williams-Bey, who was driving the vehicle, would not stop, and the chase was on.

The pursuit only lasted a few minutes before the SUV crashed into another car at Farmington Avenue and Sigourney Street and rolled onto its side. Williams-Bey and a passenger in his vehicle had minor injuries; one was taken to the hospital to be checked out, Boisvert said. No other injuries were reported.

The passenger “is not facing charges at this time,” he said. Williams-Bey’s other charges include engaging police in pursuit, carrying a pistol without a permit and stealing a firearm.

The homicide is the 20th Hartford police have investigated this year. If one includes the deadly Jan. 6 shooting involving members of a federal task force, which is being investigated by other agencies, Hartford already has had the same number of homicides this year as it had in all of 2018 — 21.

The capital city had 29 homicides in all of 2017, and 23 in 2019. Last year, Hartford had 25 homicides.

At this time last year, Hartford had 12 homicides. At this time in 2019, the number was even lower, 11.

In 2018, the capital city had 12 homicides by June 23, and on that date in 2017 it had 14.

The Bedford Street shooting is one of a half-dozen this month in which the wounded person is not believed to be the intended victim. Two weeks ago, on June 9, Sylvia Cordova was cooking in her Sisson Avenue kitchen when a stray bullet from a drive-by went through her wall and struck her in the neck, killing her.

On Saturday, three men, all believed to be unintended victims, were shot at a house party on Middlefield Street, police said, and a few hours later, a woman who was not believed to be the shooter’s target was shot in the jaw on Huntington Street. All survived.

On the afternoon of April 10, 3-year-old Randell Tarez Jones died after being shot while sitting in a parked car at Nelson and Garden streets. Police said another person in the car had been the target.

Boisvert said the city’s new shooting team, which focuses on nonfatal shootings, has been “very effective.” Police made nine arrests in homicides from this year and are on the brink of making more once DNA results come in from the lab to help them confirm suspects’ identities.

“The fact is, these detectives are doing excellent work and I don’t want to diminish that,” he said.

Police also have been doing the best they can getting guns off the streets, he said. They made 110 firearms arrests this year alone, and a June 12 gun buyback yielded 59 guns.

He appealed to the community to help them to solve crimes and, preferably, prevent them. He gave out the number of the police department tip line, which allows callers to be anonymous: 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

“We’re doing everything we can. We can only go where our stats and data point us to,” Boisvert said. “We need help from the community.”

Courant staff writer Jessika Harkay contributed to this report.

Christine Dempsey can be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .