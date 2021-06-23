PowerFleet Launches Vista, An Advanced Vehicle Video Solution With AI Capabilities
New Video Technology Enables Safer, More Efficient Commercial Vehicle Management. PowerFleet, a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing high-value enterprise assets, today announced the launch of Vista, a best-in-class in-vehicle video solution that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze and proactively manage risky driving situations across fleets. With Vista, PowerFleet is expanding its image technology portfolio, which includes the patent-pending LV-710 freight camera for trailers and containers and the CP4 System designed for the industrial truck market.aithority.com