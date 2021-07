Night 2 of the City Series was last night with the same rainy result as the opening night on Tuesday with no action last night with the thunderstorm that made it’s way through right around game-time. They will attempt to get Games 1 and 2 in today with a double header starting at 5:30. Game 1 will resume in the top of the 2nd inning with the game scoreless to resume from when the game was started on Tuesday before it was postponed due to rain. Josh Tate will have the call when we eventually get the City Series in on 92.1 FM, AM 1350 and WJBDradio.com.