Bandera NHM turns five
The Bandera Natural History Museum celebrated its fifth anniversary last week, culminating in a giant party with dinosaurs and pinatas on Saturday, June 19. Bandera Natural History Museum visionary, Juan Carlos lnfante, said the five-year point marks a lot of hard work, including the addition of the recently opened New Spain Art Hall, which includes paintings, polychromed sculptures, silver, antique Talavera, ivories and furniture from 1521 to the early 1800s.www.banderabulletin.com