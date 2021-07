WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Pat Toomey recently voted ‘no’ on the failed Senate Bill 1 on election and voting overhauls. Senator Toomey was asked about his no vote on WKOK’s On The Mark Monday morning, “I don’t think there is any need to have the federal government take over elections. I think there are a lot of very bad consequences that would likely follow if we went down that road. There’s a reason we have the state election systems.”