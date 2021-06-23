Prognos Health and Mirador Analytics Form Strategic Partnership to Streamline Expert Determination for Patient-Level Data

Asurity proudly announces David Roell has joined the company as Vice President, Compliance Products and Analytics at its subsidiary RiskExec, Inc.. Prior to joining the Asurity organization, David served as Lead Data Scientist, HMDA Operations at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). In that role, David was responsible for collecting, analyzing, and publishing Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) data across the industry, to be used by multiple federal regulatory agencies to support the performance of their oversight and enforcement responsibilities directed at fairness in lending.