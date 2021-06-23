Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

iN2L Announces Key Additions to Executive Leadership Team

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 11 days ago

IN2L, the leading provider of person-centered digital engagement solutions for the senior living market, announced that it has named JB Snodgrass as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Skip Hanson as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Snodgrass and Hanson will report to Lisa Taylor, CEO of iN2L, and will serve alongside the broader iN2L executive leadership team to continue to foster operational excellence and further scale iN2L’s mission to meaningfully impact the lives of older adults through technology-enabled engagement solutions. The appointments also reflect iN2L’s continued focus on growing its Support and Go-to-Market capabilities.

aithority.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Key Additions#Cfo#In2l#Expedia Group#President Chief#West Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessaithority.com

Accel-KKR Completes Acquisition of Navis

Companies to Accelerate Technology Innovation & Strategic M&A Investments Needed to Optimize Operations, Improve Visibility & Control Across the Global Supply Chain. Navis, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global cargo handling industry, announced that leading technology investment firm Accel-KKR has completed the acquisition of Navis LLC with all business units and employees transferred by the end of 2021. The acquisition was first announced in March 2021.
Businessmartechseries.com

Leading Independent Insurance Marketing Organization Introduces New Parent Brand, North American Insurance Services, and Promotes New Vice Presidents to its Sales Executive Leadership Team.

North American Insurance Services positions itself for Significant Growth and Industry Leadership. North American Insurance Services is the new parent company of North American Life Plans, North American Health Plans, and North American Advisors. The new corporate brand incorporates almost 15 years of experience and expertise in the insurance industry from its founder and Chairman of the Board, Eugene Woznicki and its President, Andy Dastur, CLU, CFP. It also positions the company to continue the explosive growth of the NALP, NAHP, and NAA divisions.
Businessaithority.com

Voya Financial Completes Acquisition Of Benefit Strategies, LLC

Transaction supports Voya’s workplace-centered business model and increases its position in the growing health savings and spending accounts market. Voya Financial, Inc. announced that it has completed the acquisition of Benefit Strategies, LLC, a leading third-party administrator of health savings and spending accounts. Benefit Strategies provides administrative services for COBRA, direct billing, flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health savings accounts (HSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs) and other services to more than 3,400 employers and nearly 370,000 participant accounts throughout the U.S.
Softwareaithority.com

Living Security Announces CISO Advisory Board Ahead Of New Platform Launch

Living Security, a provider of security awareness software and the leader in cybersecurity human risk management,announced the formation of its new CISO Advisory Board. The group, made up of well-known and widely respected experts across various industries, including cybersecurity, healthcare, education, and retail, will serve as strategic advisors to the company’s leadership team, provide guidance on new innovations and help drive the company’s mission forward. It comes at an important time as Living Security prepares to unveil Unify, an unparalleled human risk management platform that will allow customers to combine training with the data and analytics needed to reduce cyber attacks and empower their employees to become security assets instead of risks.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Rekor Systems Expands Leadership Team

COLUMBIA, Md., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) - Get Report ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a provider of real-time roadway, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions, announced the growth of their leadership team with the additions of Michael Dunbar as Chief Revenue Officer and Bulent Ozcan as Director of Investor Relations.
Businessaithority.com

Boatim Inc. Announces Its Appointment of Joseph Johnson as Chief Executive Officer

Boatim Inc., an innovative software as a service (SaaS) company building the digital boating products of tomorrow, announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Johnson. The appointment follows the resignation of Wolfgang Tippner as CEO. Mr. Johnson, a seasoned executive and business lawyer, was confirmed today following...
Businessaithority.com

Kyndryl Names Matt Milton President Of US Business

Kyndryl, the independent public company that will be created following the separation of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business, announced that it has appointed Matt Milton as Kyndryl’s President in the U.S. Mr. Milton’s appointment is a key step in creating Kyndryl’s new global leadership model, which has been simplified to...
Businessaithority.com

TAOP Announces Appointment Of Chief Marketing Officer And Provides Business Updates

Taop a provider of blockchain technology and smart cloud services, provides an update of its business and announces the promotion of Huan Li, current director of Digital Culture Business Division, to concurrently serve as the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Li will oversee all product marketing, brand strategy, direct and digital marketing, data analytics and marketing operations.
Carsaithority.com

Switch Mobility Unveils Strategic Priorities and Management Team to Achieve Urban e-Mobility Leadership

Switch Mobility Unveils Strategic Priorities and Management Team to Achieve Urban E-Mobility Leadership. Switch Mobility Ltd., the new electrified commercial vehicles group backed by the Hinduja Group, announces its formal launch by combining the electric commercial vehicle operations of Ashok Leyland and the former Optare company to secure a leading global position in net zero carbon buses and light commercial vehicles.
Businessaithority.com

Unacademy Elevates Vivek Sinha as Chief Operating Officer

Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform, has elevated Vivek Sinha to the position of Chief Operating Officer of Unacademy platform. In his new role, Vivek will lead the business verticals of Test Preparation (India Business), K- 12, and Careers. As COO, Vivek will additionally be responsible for central capability functions such...
Economyaithority.com

CoinPayments Drives Further Growth With Key Appointments For Global Business Development & Partnerships Team

CoinPayments, the world’s leading cryptocurrency payment processor, announced Sara Dube as Global Partnership Development Manager and Marc Bourgeois as Business Development and Sales Manager for Canada. Both will bring their considerable industry experience to CoinPayments’ global business development and partnerships team, supporting the ongoing expansion strategy. “CoinPayments has been making...
Businessaithority.com

Account-Based Marketing Pioneers Join Forces

Account-based marketing pioneers join forces: Momentum has acquired Boston-based research, advisory, and training firm ITSMA to offer unmatched depth of expertise in accelerating growth and adoption of account-based strategies. The deal creates a world-class growth consultancy offer, bringing together a decade of Momentum’s experience increasing market share for leading companies...
Businessaithority.com

Clearlake Capital-Backed nThrive Names Healthcare Software Veterans Hemant Goel And James Evans As CEO And CFO

Appointment of Industry Leaders and New Board Members to Accelerate Growth Plans of nThrive, a Leading Healthcare SaaS Software Platform Dedicated to End-to-End Revenue Cycle Management. nThrive a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle management SaaS solutions backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”), today announced...
Businesslawnandlandscape.com

SoundOff Signal CEO to retire, successor named

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. – SoundOff Signal, a producer of vehicle LED lighting, controls systems and electronic warning solutions for the law enforcement, amber and government markets, announced today that Mark Litke, president, and CEO, is retiring as of January 2022 and the board of SoundOff Signal has named Bryan Nyeholt his successor as president. During the remainder of 2021, Litke will be transitioning his position to Nyeholt to ensure continuity of the business and a seamless transition. In addition, Daniel Boerigter, chairman of the board, will assume the title of executive chairman.
Businessaithority.com

HUB Security Ltd. And Scaleout Announce Partnership For Secure Federated AI

HUB Security Ltd. has announced a partnership agreement with Swedish-based Scaleout bringing Scaleout’s expertise in decentralized and federated AI to HUB Security’s secure confidential computing cybersecurity platform. The partnership will focus on applications where the data for AI is distributed across multiple silos and performance requires physical proximity to the...
Softwareaithority.com

SparkCognition Acquires Industrial Knowledge Management Company Maana, Expanding Fortune Global 100 Portfolio

Recognized by the World Economic Forum as a tech pioneer, Maana brings differentiated products and multiple Fortune Global 100 customers to SparkCognition’s growing portfolio. SparkCognition, the world’s leading infrastructure-focused artificial intelligence (AI) company, is pleased to announce it has acquired Maana, a leading digital knowledge platform company. Through this acquisition,...
Medical & Biotechaithority.com

ObvioHealth Raises $31 Million, Adds Two Strategic Partners to Bolster Capabilities and Drive Growth Globally

ObvioHealth, a global Virtual Research Organization (VRO), announces it has raised $31 million in its latest round of financing. The round was led by two new partners: Dedalus Group, an international healthcare IT and diagnostic software provider, leader in Europe and backed by Ardian, and Novotech Health Holdings Pte. Ltd. (“Novotech”), Asia Pacific’s highest revenue biotech-specialist CRO in 2020.
Businessaithority.com

Accenture Acquires CS Technology To Expand Cloud First Infrastructure Engineering Capabilities

L to R: John Rosato, CEO of CS Technology and Steve Murphy, senior managing director of Accenture Technology. Accenture has acquired CS Technology, a technology firm and provider of infrastructure transformation services. CS Technology offers a broad range of cloud infrastructure engineering capabilities with strengths in the areas of infrastructure and cloud planning, critical facilities design, data center and modern workplace technologies. CS Technology brings decades of experience executing strategic initiatives on behalf of its clients. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Businessaithority.com

Articulate Raises $1.5 Billion In Series A Round Led By General Atlantic, With Participation From Blackstone Growth And ICONIQ Growth

One of the largest Series A rounds in history, partnerships will help company rapidly scale and expand footprint globally. Articulate Global, LLC, a market-leading SaaS provider of online training tools and e-learning authoring apps for the new world of work, announced a $1.5 billion Series A funding round led by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, and joined by funds managed by Blackstone Growth (BXG) and ICONIQ Growth. Bootstrapped by founder and CEO Adam Schwartz in 2002, today’s fundraise is Articulate’s first source of institutional capital, and the company is now valued at $3.75 billion in one of the largest Series A rounds ever. With these new partnerships, Articulate will aim to further accelerate its growth and scale internationally.
Technologyaithority.com

Barracuda Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire SKOUT Cybersecurity

Expands Barracuda Portfolio With XDR Platform for MSPs Offering Proactive Real-Time Continuous Security Monitoring and Response Services. Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SKOUT Cybersecurity, a Melville, NY-based leader in cyber-as-a-service software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and provider of an extended detection and response (XDR) platform and service.