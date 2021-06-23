iN2L Announces Key Additions to Executive Leadership Team
IN2L, the leading provider of person-centered digital engagement solutions for the senior living market, announced that it has named JB Snodgrass as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Skip Hanson as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Snodgrass and Hanson will report to Lisa Taylor, CEO of iN2L, and will serve alongside the broader iN2L executive leadership team to continue to foster operational excellence and further scale iN2L’s mission to meaningfully impact the lives of older adults through technology-enabled engagement solutions. The appointments also reflect iN2L’s continued focus on growing its Support and Go-to-Market capabilities.aithority.com