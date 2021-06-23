Vehicle Tracking Solutions (VTS) Secures $70 Million Investment From LLR Partners
Capital to help accelerate growth for IntelliShift, a division of VTS, by fueling product innovation and supporting a best-in-class customer experience. Vehicle Tracking Solutions (VTS), an innovative technology company helping fleet-driven organizations transform the way they make business decisions, announced a $70 million investment from LLR Partners. The capital will be used to help accelerate growth for IntelliShift, a division of VTS, by fueling innovation, expansion in North America and an enhanced focus on the customer experience for digitizing and transforming fleet and safety management.aithority.com