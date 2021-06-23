Bench Players For Knoxville Softball Giving Team A Boost

Rain washed out the Knoxville Softball game last night, so that means the Panthers will go from Saturday to Thursday before their next game. Knoxville is 15-7 on the season and will welcome Centerville, who is in last place in the South Central Conference and was an early season victim of Knoxville 16-1. The Panthers have been playing well the last couple of weeks and Coach Carla Smith tells KNIA/KRLS Sports along with the starting rotation, the bench players can come in and contribute each game.