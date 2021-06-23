Cancel
Knoxville, IA

Bench Players For Knoxville Softball Giving Team A Boost

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain washed out the Knoxville Softball game last night, so that means the Panthers will go from Saturday to Thursday before their next game. Knoxville is 15-7 on the season and will welcome Centerville, who is in last place in the South Central Conference and was an early season victim of Knoxville 16-1. The Panthers have been playing well the last couple of weeks and Coach Carla Smith tells KNIA/KRLS Sports along with the starting rotation, the bench players can come in and contribute each game.

