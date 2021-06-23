‘The Midwich Cuckoos’: ‘Hanna’ Actress Cherrelle Skeete Joins Sky Original Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Cobb has inked with Range Media Partners, and has also joined Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All which is currently shooting in the Ohio tri-state area. The 18-year old New York-based actress won the role after a nationwide search. She broke out earlier this year in the Sundance movie We’re All Going to the World’s Fair which tells the story of Casey, who alone in her attic bedroom, becomes immersed in an online role-playing horror game, wherein she begins to document the changes that may or may not be happening to her.