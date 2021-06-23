Cancel
‘The Midwich Cuckoos’: ‘Hanna’ Actress Cherrelle Skeete Joins Sky Original Drama

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Hanna actress Cherrelle Skeete has joined Sky Original drama The Midwich Cuckoos, which is in production in the UK. Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard) and Max Beesley (The Outsider) lead the eight-part modern-day adaptation of John Wyndham’s sci-fi novel of the same name. The series is written by David Farr, the British writer behind The Night Manager and Hanna, and centers on a British town where women fall pregnant with alien children.

deadline.com
