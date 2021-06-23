bloXmove Mobility Blockchain Platform: The Future Of Mobility
BloXmove makes decentralized mobility possible. In today’s fragmented and complex mobility industry, both consumers and providers face daily challenges. Whether it is juggling multiple apps on the consumer side or managing target groups on the supplier side. Our vision at bloXmove is to make traveling more provider as well as customer friendly by forming an alliance in which mobility providers work collaboratively. The company wants to enable operators to offer their users a seamless journey including different means of mobility with just one ticket.aithority.com