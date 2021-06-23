bloXmove Mobility Blockchain Platform: The Future Of Mobility

Marc Porcelli is the Founder and CEO of Curate Mobile and Kismet, a mobile-first programmatic platform for brands and agencies. In 2021, e-commerce growth as a digital category is being driven largely by mobile commerce. In fact, eMarketer estimates (via Statista) that in 2021, mobile will make up about 73% of all e-commerce sales; as recently as 2016, it represented 52.4%. This means that almost three out of every four dollars spent on online purchases are coming from mobile, and that rate is accelerating.