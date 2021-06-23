Syntax Acquires Illumiti To Expand Global SAP Functional Practice In North America

AI-based linking technology LibKey to improve and accelerate full text access for researchers using eReserve Plus. Third Iron, LLC, a leading information technology company developing innovative services for libraries, publishers and their users, announced the available integration of LibKey for libraries subscribing to eReserve Plus. LibKey, an AI-based, next generation linking technology delivers fast, reliable, one-click access to millions of library-subscribed and Open Access articles that libraries make available from publisher and aggregator sources. eReserve Plus is a leading digital resource distribution platform used by libraries globally that enables easy creation of reading lists for sharing of content in a copyright-compliant way.