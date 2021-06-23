Syntax Acquires Illumiti To Expand Global SAP Functional Practice In North America
The SAP systems integration and management consultancy will join forces with Syntax to form one of the foremost SAP practices worldwide. Syntax, the leading multi-cloud and multi-ERP managed cloud provider for mission-critical applications, announced its acquisition of Illumiti. Headquartered in Toronto, Illumiti is one of the preeminent SAP systems integration and management consultancies in North America, and an SAP Platinum Partner. By joining forces, Syntax and Illumiti are able to offer companies unparalleled, end-to-end technical and functional SAP solutions and expertise. Syntax is a portfolio company of Novacap, a Montreal-based private equity firm.aithority.com