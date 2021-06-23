Cancel
You Don't Have To Be A Complete Nerd To Love This Novel ... But It Helps

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarrie Vaughn is a speculative-fiction author, but she's just as passionately a fan. Throughout her decades-long career, the Philip K. Dick Award winner and New York Times bestseller has walked it like she's talked it — by appearing at numerous science fiction and fantasy conventions; by advising and teaching up-and-coming spec-fic writers; and by enthusiastically participating in the communities of geeks, cosplayers, and gamers that love her books. Vaughn's immersion in all things nerdy has always underpinned her books, from the werewolf reinvention of her popular Kitty Norville series to the superhero worship of her duology After the Golden Age and Dreams of the Golden Age. With her new novel, Questland, she takes that fandom to the greatest extreme possible: by using Dungeons & Dragons, sci-fi blockbusters, and a multitude of other geek staples as the raw material for a glorious hybrid of mash-up and homage.

