Zain Iraq Launches Breakthrough Digital Brand oodi on MATRIXX Software

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 11 days ago

MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry, announced its partnership with Zain Iraq to help launch its new digital disruptor brand, oodi. As Iraq’s first all-digital telecom service, oodi launched in May and is powered by MATRIXX’s Digital Commerce Platform. Built from scratch, oodi uses out-of-the-box MATRIXX capabilities to provide Iraqi customers with complete flexibility, transparency, and ease-of-use for their mobile experience.

