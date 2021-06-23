Zain Iraq Launches Breakthrough Digital Brand oodi on MATRIXX Software
MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry, announced its partnership with Zain Iraq to help launch its new digital disruptor brand, oodi. As Iraq’s first all-digital telecom service, oodi launched in May and is powered by MATRIXX’s Digital Commerce Platform. Built from scratch, oodi uses out-of-the-box MATRIXX capabilities to provide Iraqi customers with complete flexibility, transparency, and ease-of-use for their mobile experience.aithority.com