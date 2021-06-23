Zain Iraq Launches Breakthrough Digital Brand oodi on MATRIXX Software

Molt Brands is excited to announce it will be opening its first location in Central Oregon and they are taking on new clients. Molt Brands’ purpose is to help companies with their brand design needs, packaging design, advertising and marketing. The team at Molt works hard to create visually compelling brands that accurately reflect the uniqueness of their clients. Creating a new brand identity is like shedding an old skin to allow for growth. It’s a bit uncomfortable, but well worth it.