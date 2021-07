Unemployment was back up in May, both statewide and locally, with jobless rates increasing in Mason, Manistee and Lake counties after three months of growth. Of the four neighboring counties in the region, only Oceana County saw unemployment inch down, and it was only by 0.1 percent, according to non-seasonally adjusted data from the Michigan Department of Management, Technology & Budget (DTMB). Many of the shifts are linked to an influx of people in the labor force.