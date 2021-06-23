Kate Middleton wears mom jeans with trainers at the Natural History Museum

We love it when Kate Middleton breaks out of what we usually see her in. For as long as we can remember, the Duchess of Cambridge has been solidly dedicated to her dark skinny jeans (a true millennial). In fact, we can't recall a time when she's worn jeans that weren't skinny. But today is a new day that has brought us the DoC in a pair of slim-fit, straight-leg blue jeans, and we're here for it—even more so because they come from & Other Stories at an affordable price of $89.