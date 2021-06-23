Cancel
Kate Middleton wears mom jeans with trainers at the Natural History Museum

By Natasha Harding
Cosmopolitan
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no secret that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (AKA Kate Middleton) has a slew of beautiful dresses and gowns in her wardrobe. From the TDF Alessandra Rich midi she wore at the V&A last month, to the Ghost summer dress she recycled for the Duke and Duchess' recent 10-year wedding anniversary pics, it's safe to say that the royal always wows in the dress department. But lately, Kate has been mixing up her outfits for public appearances with the introduction of more smart-casual looks featuring high-low details, including trouser suits with trainers and, for her most recent engagement, mom jeans.

