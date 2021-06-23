Cancel
Kate Middleton brought a homemade gift to a royal visit and it's impressive

By Jennifer Savin
Cosmopolitan
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring yesterday's visit to the Natural History Museum with a group of schoolchildren, Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, brought a rather special homemade gift along with her - and it's clear the students were enthralled. The visit was spent largely in the grounds of the museum and was a chance for The Duchess to learn more about how various communities will benefit from the Museum’s Urban Nature Project, set to launch later this year.

www.cosmopolitan.com
