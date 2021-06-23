Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sarah Paulson says Matthew Perry rejected her at a 'make out party'

By Daniella Scott
Cosmopolitan
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Paulson has revealed that Matthew Perry once rejected a kiss from her when the pair met at a "make out party" thrown by Carrie Fisher, saying that instead of locking lips with her Perry "promptly left the room." There's such a huge amount to unpack here, isn't there? Once...

www.cosmopolitan.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gore Vidal
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Carrie Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make Out
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionthefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Sarah Paulson in Cecilie Bahnsen on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Sarah Paulson stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday(June 21st) in LA and her stylist Karla Welch posted her look on instagram. We haven't gotten a new look from Sarah since February 2021 but she always hits us with something interesting when she returns. She posed for the gram in a CECILIE BAHNSEN SPRING 2021 yellow sequin organza dress.
MoviesVulture

Sarah Paulson Says Filming Roanoke Was Her Personal American Horror Story

Ryan Murphy, you heard nothing. Whether you’re a pencil-pusher, barista, or Emmy Award–winning actress, sometimes you gotta complain about your boss. And for Sarah Paulson, that outlet just happened to be The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. The actress, who has starred in eight of the nine seasons of the American Horror Story anthology series, is a longtime Ryan Murphy acolyte, having also starred in Nip/Tuck, Ratched, and The People v. O.J. Simpson. But she says that filming the sixth season of American Horror Story, titled Roanoke, left her “underwhelmed.” “I just don’t care about this season at all,” Paulson told the podcast. “I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia [Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson] and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia.” Paulson played a British actor starring in a true-crime series about a haunted house in the 2016 season, alongside Cuba Gooding Jr., Kathy Bates, and Chaz Bono. “I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience, because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do,” Paulson continued. “I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do American Horror Story. As much as it’s my home and I’ve loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said, ‘Please let me sit this one out. You know, let me out.’”
TV & Videosimdb.com

Sarah Paulson: ‘I Was Underwhelmed’ by ‘AHS: Roanoke’ and Should’ve Told Ryan Murphy No

Sarah Paulson is more or less the face of Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” anthology series. The Emmy winner appeared in eight consecutive seasons of the popular FX show before taking a break with the most recent run, “American Horror Story: 1984.” Paulson will be back for “AHS” Season 10, subtitled “Double Feature,” but is there any installment she regrets doing? Yes, it turns out. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paulson shared some regrets over joining “American Horror Story: Roanoke.”
MoviesComicBook

American Horror Story Star Sarah Paulson Reveals the Season She Wishes She Had Skipped

The stars of American Horror Story often have so much trust in series creator Ryan Murphy that they return time and time again to star in whatever narrative he has in store for audiences, but according to Sarah Paulson, she ultimately regrets having starred in Season 6, known as "Roanoke," as she failed to connect much with the character she played. Additionally, the timing of the shoot came after earning immense praise for her performance as Marcia Clark in Murphy's The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, with the role in the horror series seemingly failing to live up to her expectations in the wake of such a compelling narrative.
Los Angeles, CAJustLuxe.com

Matthew Perry Sells Entire Floor Celebrity Hotspot!

For actor Matthew Perry 2021 has been an exciting year professionally and in real estate. According to toptenrealestatedeals.com, he recently sold two stunning properties and has now listed a third. One, a Century City condo for $21.9 million, and another a Malibu beachside property for $13.1 million. His flashy condo...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Matthew Perry's Finger?

Matthew Perry got his claim to fame in 1994 when he landed the role of Chandler Bing on NBC's sitcom "Friends." The show, which also catapulted Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, and David Schwimmer into household names, ran for 10 seasons on the network and became a cultural phenomenon in the years since it ended. The original cast members got back together for a reunion episode which aired on HBO Max on May 27, and spilled the beans on how they made the show a success. Perry even touched on the anxiety he felt while filming, per Entertainment Weekly, and said that he struggled with getting validation from the live studio audience while filming his scenes in "Friends."
CelebritiesComicBook

Sarah Paulson Reveals Carrie Fisher Invited Her To A Make-Out Party Where She Had Awkward Interaction With Friends Star

If you ever wondered just how weird Hollywood parties can get, American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson can give you a pretty good example. Paulson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her Netflix series Ratched when she shared a particularly weird anecdote. It's a story that involves the late, great, Carrie Fisher meeting Paulson and soon luring her to a "make-out party" where some very Eyes Wide Shut-style stuff started going down - leading to an awkward encounter with Friends star Matthew Perry. As stated, it's one of those magically twisted stories that could only come out of Hollywood:
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Matthew Perry ‘Spiraling’ After Getting ‘Dumped’ By Fiancee?

Is Matthew Perry on a downward spiral after his fiancee called off their wedding? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates. Matthew Perry ‘Crushed And Super Worried About The Future’?. According to Woman’s Day, Matthew Perry’s Friends co-stars were “distressed” by his current state when they reunited for their HBO...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Matthew Perry’s suffering and anxiety during Friends

The special episode of Friends, The Reunion, served to learn a little more about the lives of the protagonists of that monumental success that was the comedy created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. One of the actors who surprised with his statements was Matthew Perry, of whom his problems with drugs and alcohol were known, but nothing suggested that during the show he suffered another suffering.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Sarah Paulson Is Unrecognizable as Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story

Sarah Paulson's transformation is complete as late U.S. civil servant Linda Tripp for Impeachment: American Crime Story. She was photographed in character as Tripp on the show's set this past Sunday. Paulson's take on Tripp made her look completely unrecognizable. If you didn't know Ryan Murphy's muse was cast as the civil servant, you never would have guessed. Season 3 of American Crime Story will chronicle the former U.S. President Bill Clinton's controversial and highly publicized affair with his White House intern Monica Lewinsky. It was a scandal that ultimately led to his impeachment in 1998.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Report: Jennifer Aniston No Longer Friends With ‘Disgraced’ Jimmy Kimmel

Is Jennifer Aniston avoiding Jimmy Kimmel after his blackface scandal? That was one tabloid’s story last year. Gossip Cop investigates. Last July, the National Enquirer reported that Jennifer Aniston is no longer socializing with Jimmy Kimmel. The magazine asserted that Aniston has “dropped her disgraced pal like a bad habit” after Kimmel was caught in a blackface scandal. Last year, it was revealed Kimmel had worn blackface and used the N-word in various comedy sketched in the 1990s.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Cher At ‘Death’s Door’ With Rare Illness?

Are Cher‘s friends and family fearing the worst after the icon was diagnosed with a rare illness? That’s what one tabloid was reporting this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the story. Cher ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’?. The tabloid noted Cher had been afflicted with the...