Astros' Zack Greinke: Grinds out win

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Greinke (8-2) was credited with the win Tuesday after allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out four over 7.1 innings against Baltimore. Greinke had baserunners in five of those innings, including leadoff runners in the seventh and eighth, but he was able to bear down and limit the damage. Once the Astros pushed the go-ahead run across the plate in the seventh, the bullpen stepped in to save the win for the starter. If the Astros stick with the plan to use six starters during a stretch of 20 games in 20 days, Grienke's next outing is due Monday at home against the Orioles.

www.cbssports.com
Zack Greinke
