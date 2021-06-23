The way you clean your computer screen could actually be damaging it

Whether you have back pain, sciatica, joint pain, or another similar issue, cleaning your home may feel extremely challenging. Any activity that requires you to bend can exacerbate your pain and other symptoms. Plus, leaving the chores to pile up for someone else might not be an option, and allowing certain areas of your home to get dirty can cause other problems. Dust and grime build up on the vast majority of surfaces in the house (even your walls!) and can worsen your allergies.