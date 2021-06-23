Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros' Myles Straw: Big night Tuesday

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Straw went 2-for-4 with a solo home and a second RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Straw was the hitting star for Houston's powerful lineup. He belted a second-inning solo blast, his second of the season, then delivered the go-ahead and winning run in the top of the seventh. In between those two events, Straw made a diving catch on Cedric Mullins' sinking liner in the third inning to save that frame from snowballing. The center fielder has turned around his season since early May, hitting .297 with a .352 on-base percentage over 142 plate appearances since May 10.

www.cbssports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Straw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Big Night#Diving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: 3 reasons why Myles Straw will stay in center field

The Houston Astros haven’t found their true replacement for George Springer, and to many fans, Myles Straw isn’t a fine solution at the moment. Straw is not Springer, because they are two different types of players, but hey, they both have two home runs this season in quite different sample sizes.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: could we see more of Myles Straw at lead off?

Another game, another big win. This has been the Houston Astros‘ M.O. since starting a recent road trip, and while dropping 12 runs to the Detroit Tigers’ three, all things were clicking for the orange team. From Luis Garcia’s quality start to Michael Brantley robbing a home run, the win streak extended to 11 games.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Myles Straw: Collects four hits, stolen base

Straw went 4-for-6 with three runs scored and a stolen base during Thursday's win over the Tigers. All of his hits were singles, but Straw seems to be heating up as of late, tallying nine hits over the last four games with one homer in that span. Across 71 games this season, the 26-year-old is slashing .264/.335/.333 with two long balls while swiping 10 bags.
MLBnumberfire.com

Myles Straw out of Astros' Friday lineup against Tigers

Houston Astros outfielder Myles Straw is not starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Straw will rest on Friday night after Chas McCormick was chosen as Houston's starting center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 198 batted balls this season, Straw has produced a 2% barrel rate and a...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Myles Straw: Attempts two steals in loss

Straw went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Tuesday's 13-3 loss to the Orioles. He was also caught stealing once. Straw saw an end to his seven-game hitting streak, but he extended an on-base streak to 10 games and has inched up to a .349 OBP. Being better at getting on base was a goal he set for himself in spring training, and he's succeeded on that front. The other aim -- 50 steals -- will be harder to reach. He's stolen 12 bases thus far, but Straw appears to be striving for that lofty objective. He's attempted four steals in the last five games.
MLBchatsports.com

Myles Straw’s hot streak at the plate comes with sustainability concerns

Myles Straw is surging offensively. Following a disastrous April that saw the Astros’ center fielder hit .212/.289/.259, he’s raised his average to .270 for the season and is sporting a quality .343 OBP. The 26-year-old is on pace to be a solid three-win player in terms of fWAR and has seemingly righted the ship in a big way. Such a significant turnaround is largely due to a miraculous slash line of .342/.413/.456 in June.
MLBNews4Jax.com

Local MLB update: Good game for Ben Gamel; hot streaks for Austin Hays, Myles Straw

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area has produced countless stars in professional baseball and we’re keeping track of the players currently in the big leagues. Each Wednesday, News4Jax will update players in Major League Baseball. Updates on area minor leaguers are published every other Tuesday. Here is the latest Down on...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Myles Straw: Gets breather for Game 1

Straw isn't in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Detroit, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Straw has reached base in each of his last six appearances, and he's 10-for-25 with a homer, seven runs, two RBI, two stolen bases and three walks during that time. Chas McCormick will take over in center field and bat eighth.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Myles Straw: Hit parade continues

Straw went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run and two RBI in Monday's 9-7 loss to the Orioles. With a pair of base knocks, Straw extended his hitting streak to seven games. The outfielder has delivered multi-hit performances in four of those contests and has lifted his batting average from .251 to .273 during the streak. He's also collected two steals in those contests to improve his team-leading total to 11 on the season.
MLBchatsports.com

Tuesday Bird Droppings: Astros offense + Orioles pitching = bad combo

There’s nothing quite like the Orioles facing a top-tier team to really illustrate how far they have to go to get to the summit. Monday’s series opener against the Astros was quite a reminder. The O’s combined some bad pitching, bad hitting, and bad defense to add another loss to the season’s tally. Check out Tyler’s recap of the game for the not-so-lovely totals. (For the early morning crowd, I promise there will be a link after I eat breakfast.)
Fargo, NDkfgo.com

RedHawks Score Early To Route Dogs Tuesday Night

FARGO–The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks scored early and often to route the Chicago Dogs 17-5 on Tuesday night. The RedHawks jumped out to a 5-0 lead with a seven-hit bottom of the first that included a two-run home run by Correlle Prime. Fargo-Moorhead tacked on four more in the following inning to...
MLBchatsports.com

Monday night Orioles game thread: vs Astros, 7:05

This is gonna be tough. Our Orioles...let’s check the notes...are the worst team in the American League. The visiting Astros...checking notes once again...are the best team in the American League. It doesn’t look great on paper, but why not give it the ol’ college try. For more in-depth information on the series ahead check out Alex’s preview posted earlier today.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Carlos Correa: Gets rest Tuesday

Correa is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Orioles, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Correa has not been reported to be dealing with a physical issue, so this appears to be just a normal day off. Robel Garcia will start at shortstop and bat second Tuesday.
MLBWILX-TV

Tigers and Yankees Among Key Games Tuesday Night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Among Major League games Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers begin a six game home stand with the first of two games against the St. Louis Cardinals. The teams meet again Wednesday afternoon before the Houston Astros visit for four games. The Tigers have a 30-42 record. Elsewhere....NEW YORK (AP) - Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes his first start since Major League Baseball started mandatory checks by umpires on all pitchers for banned grip-enhancing substances. The right-hander will be pitching on five days’ rest when he faces the visiting Kansas City Royals.
MLBWashington Post

Orioles avoid being no-hit on a rainy night but are routed by Astros, 10-2

BALTIMORE — They throw to the wrong base. They give away outs. They've allowed the most runs in the American League. But thanks to an eighth-inning home run by Maikel Franco, the Baltimore Orioles haven't been no-hit. Not yet, at least. Franco, who stayed alive with two strikes and two...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Pedro Baez: Throws off mound Tuesday

Manager Dusty Baker said that Baez (shoulder) threw 20 pitches off a mound at the club's spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Baez has missed the entire season to this point with shoulder soreness. He resumed throwing in early...
MLBchatsports.com

Myles Straw Slugs Astros to 3-1 win Over Orioles

Yes. Myles Straw. Slugger extraordinaire. His just-barely solo homer in the second and RBI double in the seventh were all the RBI the Astros would need behind the dazzling and baffling brilliance of Zack Greinke. Playing with a depleted lineup, it was just enough for the Astros' ninth straight win...
MLBnumberfire.com

Gavin Lux heads to Dodgers' bench on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Lux will sit against Los Angeles' division rivals after Chris Taylor was moved to shortstop and Max Muncy was named Tuesday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 161 batted balls this...
MLBMLive.com

Tigers, Astros postponed Friday night due to rain

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers’ game against the Houston Astros on Friday night has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a split doubleheader on Saturday. Each game will last seven innings. Tickets from Friday night may be used for admission to Game 1, which starts at...
MLBDetroit News

'Not our night': Tigers crushed by Astros, 12-3, as Urena continues slide

Detroit — Tigers manager AJ Hinch has seen this steamroller in action before. He drove it for five years, all the way to a World Series title in 2017. “They’re a challenge,” Hinch said of the Houston Astros, who rode a 10-game winning streak into Comerica Park Thursday. “Especially when they get as hot as they’ve been.”