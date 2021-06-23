Welltower Buys Seniors Housing Portfolio for $1.58B

WASHINGTON, DC — Seniors aren’t what they used to be, says Rebecca Weber, CEO of the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. “You don’t lose your lust for life as you get older these days. Once upon a time, perhaps, aging was considered to be a chronic condition in itself. It was taken for granted that the older you are the sicker you are. Not true. It’s the 21st Century and men and women are living happier, healthier and longer lives.”