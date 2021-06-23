Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Welltower Buys Seniors Housing Portfolio for $1.58B

By Les Shaver
GlobeSt.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelltower announced that it is acquiring a portfolio of 86 seniors housing properties owned by Holiday Retirement for $1.58 billion, or $152,000 per unit. The portfolio includes 80 nearly identical independent living and six combinations of independent living and assisted living properties. Upon the closing date of this transaction, expected to be in the third quarter of 2021, Atria Senior Living will assume operations of the properties and retain Holiday’s in-place senior management and staff.

www.globest.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Management#Atria Senior Living#Independent Living#Holiday Retirement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Cortland, NYcortlandstandard.net

C’ville senior housing project on hold

Some infrastructure work has been completed on a 30-unit senior living complex in both Cortlandville and Cortland, but until construction material prices drop, the developer said Thursday he is delaying construction. The project, south of Route 13 and west of Abdallah Avenue, would be on 5.68 acres and would include...
Credits & LoansAmerican Banker

The Loan Source buys two PPP portfolios

Two banks struck deals this week to sell their Paycheck Protection Program portfolios to The Loan Source, a New York company that has made a business of acquiring such loans. Trustmark in Jackson, Mississippi, announced the sale of PPP loans totaling $354.2 million to The Loan Source on Wednesday, allowing the $16.9 billion-asset lender to recognize $18.2 million of fees in its second-quarter results. The move also frees staff to focus on traditional lending channels, Brad Milsaps, who covers Trustmark for Piper Sandler, said in a research note published Wednesday.
Real Estatespglobal.com

Ventas, New Senior ink $2.3B deal; Blackstone to pay $3.89B for Las Vegas assets

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of real estate news stories published throughout the week. Following its underperformance in 2020, the real estate investment trust sector continued its outperformance in the second quarter of 2021, with the RMS growing 12.0% compared to the S&P 500's 8.6% growth, Stifel analysts wrote in a July 1 note.
BusinessGlobeSt.com

Ventas to Acquire New Senior Investment Group in $2.3B Deal

Ventas will acquire New Senior Investment Group in an all-stock transaction, valued at approximately $2.3 billion, including $1.5 billion of new senior debt. With the acquisition of New Senior’s 12,404 units, Ventas is getting a geographically diversified portfolio of 103 private-pay senior living communities, including 102 independent living communities. It spans 36 states in the United States.
Oregon Statesoutheastexaminer.com

Liveability and Affordability: The Future of Senior Housing in Oregon

In the state of Oregon, there are approximately 440,000 adults over the age of 65. This number is expected to increase by 300,000 in the next 15 years. The Oregon Health Forum (OHF) presented a panel discussion on what this looks like in the ways of livability and affordability and what will be available to these aging Oregonians.
Economyrebusinessonline.com

Fannie, Freddie Undeterred in Commitment to Seniors Housing Borrowers

Many parts of the seniors housing industry slowed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the lending market. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the two giant government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), experienced a significant pullback in deal volume in 2020, but remained two of the larger capital sources in the sector.
Real EstatePosted by
The Motley Fool

Is This the Best Senior Housing Stock to Buy?

As the Baby Boomer generation continues to reach retirement age and beyond, there should be some major growth tailwinds for the senior housing industry. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on June 15, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall and Matt Frankel, CFP, along with Chief Growth Officer Anand Chokkavelu, discuss the long-term potential and risks of pure-play senior housing REIT CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE).
New York City, NYPosted by
Bisnow

Ventas Buying Independent Living Owner New Senior For $2.3B

Ventas has inked a deal to acquire New Senior Investment Group in an all-stock transaction valued at $2.3B. New York-based New Senior owns 102 independent living communities and one continuing care retirement community nationwide. Under the terms of the acquisition, New Senior shareholders will receive about 0.16 shares of Ventas...
Blacksburg, VArebusinessonline.com

Berkadia Secures $100.2M in Financing for Student Housing Portfolio Near Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, VA. — Berkadia has secured $100.2 million in financing and arranged the sale of a three-property student housing portfolio in Blacksburg. The properties in the portfolio include Hunters Ridge, Maple Ridge Townhomes and Collegiate Suites of Blacksburg and are approximately 1.3 to 2.1 miles from Virginia Tech. The student housing communities are also located close to the shops and restaurants along North Main Street.
Housingbaltimorenews.net

How Senior Housing Will Meet Rising Demand in the Future

How will senior housing change in the future? The senior population is one of the fastest growing demographics in most industrialized economies, at the same time that housing markets across much of the world are becoming more expensive with tighter vacancy rates. For seniors, this creates both challenges and opportunities....
Dickeyville, WItelegraphherald.com

Developer plans senior housing for Dickeyville

DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — A Cuba City developer intends to construct a senior living community in the Village of Dickeyville. Midwest Community Development officials hope to capitalize on the creation of a long-awaited industrial park on the south side of the village, which is expected to attract new workers in need of housing.
Real EstatePosted by
Cleveland.com

How to buy a house in a seller’s market

I closed on my house about eight months ago, but it feels like it was in another lifetime. Yes, the COVID-19 pandemic makes time feel bizarrely elastic, but also, the housing market has undergone dramatic changes during that time period. As a writer focused on mortgages and homeownership, it’s my job to watch this stuff, and what I’ve seen in 2021 has been legit bananas.
Real Estateyieldpro.com

Blackstone buys SFR portfolio

Wall Street asset management giant Blackstone Group announced it is buying a firm with a portfolio of 17,000 single-family rental homes in a $6 billion deal that bets big on the red-hot U.S. housing market. Blackstone, which has over $600 billion in assets under management, said in a release that...
SocietyOrange Leader

Will senior housing evolve into intergenerational housing?

WASHINGTON, DC — Seniors aren’t what they used to be, says Rebecca Weber, CEO of the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. “You don’t lose your lust for life as you get older these days. Once upon a time, perhaps, aging was considered to be a chronic condition in itself. It was taken for granted that the older you are the sicker you are. Not true. It’s the 21st Century and men and women are living happier, healthier and longer lives.”
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

Klosed, Namdar buy five-building Hell’s Kitchen portfolio for $26M

Klosed Properties, alongside Namdar Realty Group has acquired 568, 570, 574, 576 and 578-590 9th Avenue in for $26,000,000 located in the Hell’s Kitchen area of Manhattan, New York. The property was acquired from Martin Sanders. Rosewood Realty Group’s Aaron Jungreis, Ben Khakshoor and Alex Fuchs represented both parties. The...
Denver, COmilehighcre.com

BMC Recapitalizes 3-Property Workforce Housing Portfolio

Denver-based BMC Investments(BMC) has recapitalized a three-property portfolio of workforce housing apartment communities—Landon Park, Aurora Hills and Vista Park—with a fund managed by DRA Advisors, a New York-based registered investment advisor. The recapitalization will be one of BMC’s largest with an institutional capital group, further establishing BMC within the institutional markets. BMC— through its property management division (BLDG Management)—will retain property management and oversight of an extensive $12 million renovation plan while continuing to operate the properties.
San Diego, CAGlobeSt.com

Regent Properties Buys $420M San Diego Office Portfolio

Regent Properties has expanded its office portfolio in San Diego. Through its Regent Opportunity Fund V, the firm spent $420 million on a four-property office portfolio in Downtown San Diego. All four properties are high-rise towers. The properties in the acquisition include 1 Columbia Place, 701 B Street, 2 Columbia...
Tucson, AZKGUN 9

HomeVestors: We Buy Ugly Houses

HomeVestors of America is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. Tucson real estate has continued strong thanks to the ongoing activity of local buying experts like HomeVestors, your local We Buy Ugly Houses people. Fred Hubbard of HomeVestors, talks about how HomeVestors buys "Ugly" houses, and is celebrating 25...
Economyseniorhousingnews.com

Analysts Say Welltower ‘Delivered the Goods’ with $1.6B Holiday/Atria Deal

Welltower’s recent transaction to acquire 86 properties for nearly $1.6 billion in conjunction with Atria Senior Living’s acquisition of Holiday Retirement was at the right price and the right time. That’s according to several analysts who weighed in on the Toledo, Ohio-based company’s plan to acquire the portfolio of 80...