Welltower Buys Seniors Housing Portfolio for $1.58B
Welltower announced that it is acquiring a portfolio of 86 seniors housing properties owned by Holiday Retirement for $1.58 billion, or $152,000 per unit. The portfolio includes 80 nearly identical independent living and six combinations of independent living and assisted living properties. Upon the closing date of this transaction, expected to be in the third quarter of 2021, Atria Senior Living will assume operations of the properties and retain Holiday’s in-place senior management and staff.www.globest.com