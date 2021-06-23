The Sneaker Industry Is Collaborating Itself to Death
Scarcity, high barriers to entry, and authentic storytelling are what make sneaker collaborations so special — for brands, consumers, and collaborators alike. In the past, when sneaker collaborations were announced or set to be released, there was a tangible excitement in the air. Collaboration lies at the core of sneaker and streetwear culture, yet in recent times, it feels like what was once the most exciting part of being a sneakerhead has gone somewhat stale.www.highsnobiety.com