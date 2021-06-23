Wander Franco homers in MLB debut, but Red Sox prevail over Rays in extras

With one week to go until this year’s All-Star Game in Denver, which will be the first played in two years after it was scrapped in the 2020 COVID season, we already know of two Red Sox players who will be in attendance. Both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers led their respective positions in fan voting, putting them in as starters for the American League side. On Sunday, the pitchers and reserves were named, and the Red Sox got three more in, with Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez, and Matt Barnes all getting the call.