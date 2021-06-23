Cancel
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials dip for third straight session

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

SINGAPORE, June 23 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel weakened for a third consecutive session on Wednesday to their biggest discounts in more than a week as aviation demand continues to take a beating from border restrictions in the region. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened by a cent to 35 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, the widest since June 11. The regional jet fuel market would likely come under further pressure as refineries returning from seasonal turnarounds add to supplies, while a relatively sluggish pace in vaccinations would weigh on air passengers' confidence to return to the skies, trade sources said. "Asian governments are set on achieving zero cases before reopening borders, meaning flights outside of China will be largely grounded well into 2022," consultancy Energy Aspects said in a monthly note. "International aviation will be the slowest to recover owing to complex entry requirements in many countries," the analysts said. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dipped to $5.77 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $5.82 per barrel a day earlier. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 6.6% to 4.3 million barrels in the week ended June 21, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.9 million barrels this year, compared with 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, climbed by 990,000 barrels in the week to June 18, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil rose above $75 a barrel on Wednesday, reaching its highest since late 2018, after an industry report on U.S. crude inventories reinforced views of a tightening market as travel picks up in Europe and North America. - Indian refiners' crude throughput slipped to its lowest level in seven months in May as a raging second wave of coronavirus drove a slump in domestic fuel demand and crude imports, government data showed on Tuesday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 78.42 0.92 1.19 77.5 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.32 -0.02 0.87 -2.3 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 78.52 0.92 1.19 77.6 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.22 -0.02 0.91 -2.2 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 78.73 0.92 1.18 77.81 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.01 -0.02 1.01 -1.99 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 80.68 0.92 1.15 79.76 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.06 -0.02 50.00 -0.04 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 77.99 0.96 1.25 77.03 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.35 -0.01 2.94 -0.34 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

