The Goats Of June Dairy Month

June Dairy Month is for more than just cows because dairy goat farms also play a big role in the state. In fact, according to USDA numbers, Wisconsin is the U.S. leader in dairy goats. Wisconsin has 72,000, while California comes in second place with 30,000 fewer. We stopped out to interview Sara Schneider, the Farm Manager at Drumlin Dairy LLC in Chilton. Running a goat dairy wasn’t always her plan, she actually started out as a milker for an internship because she saw an ad in the local paper and from there she started to get more involved on the farm. That role led her to eventually become the farm’s manager at the beginning of 2021.