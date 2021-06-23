Designer Kika Vargas On Her Empowering SS21 Collection

Travis Scott has just added another major accomplishment to his already decorated mantle. He has co-designed a forthcoming Dior menswear collection. As spotted on High Snobiety the Houston, Texas native is further setting himself apart from most of his peers with this new announcement. According to an exclusive report by Women’s Wear Daily he not only help curate the pieces but will also star in the campaign for it. “This unprecedented event represents the first full Dior collection ever created with a musician for the house,” a representative from the luxury brand said to the fashion trade publication. Today (Thursday, June 24) he shared his excitement via an Instagram post. “One day until the show @dior @cactusjack ck – we started talking about @travisscott @parsonsschoolofdesign project where he will support student funding for people to go through college and the collection was started ….2 30 pm tomorrow Paris time” he wrote.