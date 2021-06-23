Designer Kika Vargas On Her Empowering SS21 Collection

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleKika Vargas’ spring/summer 2021 collection carries an empowering message of courage and confidence. With a new season comes a whole new wave of enchanting new collections, and for those looking for eclectic wardrobe additions, look no further than Kika Vargas. Inspired by her childhood memories of watching her mother get all dressed up, the Bogotá-born designer, who attended the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the Istituto Marangoni in Milan, launched her eponymous label back in 2010 following a stint at Missoni. Today, she credits the two years she spent working with the brand for igniting her love of bold hues. “Colour, for me, is empowerment,” she tells MOJEH. “It signifies courage and self-confidence, and these are all attributes of the Kika Vargas woman.”

