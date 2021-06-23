Bill mandates pay scale disclosure if applicants ask

BOSTON — Five years ago, Massachusetts became the first state in the nation to bar employers from asking a job applicant’s salary history before offering them a job. The historic step toward closing the wage gap that exists between men and women, and people of color, was part of an overhaul of the state’s pay equity laws. The change took effect in July 2018, and was intended to ensure that lower salaries historically paid to women and minorities did not follow those workers their entire career as they changed jobs.