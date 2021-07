In addition to reading works by Mao Tse-tung and Deng Xiaoping, members of the Chinese Communist Party usually watch, on the way to ideological indoctrination, a documentary on the disintegration of the USSR and the collapse of its social structure. power. The film joins Xi Jinping’s efforts to justify the pillars of his regime: a personalist, centralized and unchallenged leadership at the top of the regime, allied with the iron fist of the military and an appreciation of the history and role of organizations. party.