Several evenings a week, the neighbors on our cul-de-sac gather with their dogs in the driveway across the street from us. There is Max, Pace, Gus, Louie, Ella, Dain and Lucy. These are the dogs’ names. I’m very bad with human names, but I know which dog belongs to whom. Occasionally, the group includes children and visiting grandchildren. Mary Ellen and I have no grandchildren and we no longer have a dog, but we do have a cat (Mary Ellen’s, really) who would not do well in these otherwise-civilized gatherings.