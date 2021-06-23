For 10 years, Challenger Division has provided a chance to play
LEOMINSTER — Every child deserves a chance to play ball, an opportunity to step into the batter's box and play like their heroes. Beginning on Mother's Day and running weekly until last Sunday's final day, North Leominster Little League has given all youngsters a chance, hosts the Little League Baseball Challenger Division, adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.