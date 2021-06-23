Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leominster, MA

For 10 years, Challenger Division has provided a chance to play

By Nick Mallard
Sentinel & Enterprise
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEOMINSTER — Every child deserves a chance to play ball, an opportunity to step into the batter’s box and play like their heroes. Beginning on Mother’s Day and running weekly until last Sunday’s final day, North Leominster Little League has given all youngsters a chance, hosts the Little League Baseball Challenger Division, adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.

www.sentinelandenterprise.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Leominster, MA
Sports
City
Leominster, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Bob Rivers
Person
Mike Trout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League Baseball#Volunteers#Justin Desantis Field#The Challenger League#The Challenger Division#A Challenger Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Autism
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward the coast of Cuba with hurricane potential

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing the southern shores of Cuba, where the warm, shallow water could help it intensify before landfall. With winds now at 65 mph, Elsa has moved westward, motivating governments to drop advisories for eastern Cuba and Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. But now the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Cienfuegos are under a hurricane warning, and a hurricane watch has been issued for the province of Camaguey.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

British royal Kate self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating and has cancelled her engagements after someone she came into contact with subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, her office said on Monday. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently...