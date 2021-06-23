Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.