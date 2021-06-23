Rising From the Ashes: Outdoor barbecue event in Idaho returns hotter than ever

The third time was a charm for From the Ashes Idaho, an outdoor barbecue extravaganza that took over Settlers Creek in Post Falls on Saturday morning and afternoon. After debuting in 2018 and returning the following year, From the Ashes Idaho went quiet in 2020 due to the pandemic but returned with a bang on Saturday, selling out 800 tickets and hosting more than 820 people, after adding vendors, volunteers and entertainment to the total attendance number and subtracting no-shows.