What do Spain need to qualify from Group E at Euro 2020?

Group E comes to a close tonight with only Sweden so far assured of their place in the last 16 - and all three other nations capable of joining them.

Spain remain the favourites despite underwhelming showings so far, and have just two points to show for their efforts following a dominant, but utterly blunt, stalemate with Sweden before a more cut-and-thrust, but still frustrating, draw with Poland .

That leaves Luis Enrique ’s side on two points from two games ahead of the last round of matches, with Spain playing Slovakia at 5pm BST while Sweden play Poland at the same time.

The group winners will play the round of 16 in Glasgow on Tuesday 29 June - but for Spain it might now just be about making sure they are in the knock-out phase at all.

So what do they need to do to get there? Here we consider all the permutations for Group E.

If Spain suffer defeat

Naturally, this is the worst-case scenario - and it couldn’t get much worse, as they’d be out. There’s a chance that a loss leaves Spain bottom of the entire group, but regardless of finishing third or fourth, Enrique would come under huge pressure if they don’t make the last 16.

With only two points so far, a loss will knock La Roja out even if they finish third as each of Switzerland, Finland, Ukraine and Czech Republic earned more for third-place finishes and only the best four go through.

If Spain win

The most simple outcome for their progression is also the most expected: a victory takes Spain through with five points.

A win is also the only way Spain definitely remain in control of their own progression.

Should they take the three points, they will finish top of the group if Poland beat Sweden, or second if the Swedes are victorious instead, with Slovakia third.

If Sweden against Poland is a draw, the Scandinavian nation would finish level on points with Spain and, as the head-to-head record is also level after the 0-0 draw, it goes to goal difference. Ahead of kick-off Spain are on zero, while Sweden would finish on plus-one - so a two-goal margin of victory against Slovakia would see Spain top.

Should it just be a one-goal win, goals scored is decisive and it depends on how many each team nets on the night, as they each have had just one strike to celebrate thus far. So a 2-1 win for Spain but a 3-3 draw for Sweden means the latter would top the group. If goals are also level, it’s on to disciplinary points.

If Spain draw

Here’s where it gets tricky and they’d have to wait for confirmation from the other game.

A draw for Spain means they have three points, which could be good for qualification as things stand: they’d have a goal difference of zero, meaning they are above Ukraine and Finland in the third-place rankings, the fourth-best in that mini-group.

However, that’s only the case if Poland don’t beat Sweden. If they do, Poland would join Sweden and Slovakia on four points and Spain would finish bottom despite not losing a game.

Should Sweden get a point or better, a draw leaves Spain third, with three points and zero goal difference ahead of the Group F fixtures later tonight. However, as Spain would have a goal difference better than two other nations with three points, they’d be assured of a last-16 spot regardless of the results there.