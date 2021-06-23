How Chicago is reimagining the future of local journalism as papers decline
Alden Global Capital has wasted no time living up to its reputation for squeezing costs since acquiring Tribune Publishing last month, quickly offering a buyout to newsroom employees at the Chicago Tribune, among the largest daily newspapers in the country. The $630m deal makes the New York-based hedge fund the second-largest newspaper owner in the US, behind Gannett, publisher of USA Today. And it also hands Alden, known for cost cutting at the expense of journalism, control of some of the country’s most-storied big-city dailies – the Tribune, the New York Daily News and the Baltimore Sun.www.theguardian.com