How Chicago is reimagining the future of local journalism as papers decline

CHICAGO (CBS) – The 22-year-old man shot while sitting on a Green Line train at the 51st Street stop is a University Of Chicago student, the university confirmed. “The University has learned that an undergraduate student was shot and injured by what appears to be a stray bullet while sitting in an off-campus Chicago Transit Authority elevated train near 51st Street and King Drive on the evening of Thursday, July 1. The student is being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center. We are greatly saddened by this news, and the University community sends our hopes for the student’s recovery. The Chicago Police Department is investigating the shooting.”