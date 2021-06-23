Alfi Inc Shares Set to Fall From Record Highs, 'Meme Stock' Torchlight Sinks

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares hit an all-time high on Friday and were set for a sixth straight weekly gain, as they tracked Wall Street's gains overnight on upbeat economic data. The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI rose 26.38 points, or 0.80%, to 3,312.48 by 0206 GMT, extending gains to a fourth straight session. It is set to gain over 1% for the week, after rising 0.57% a week earlier. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.62% and peer SK Hynix added 1.98%, while battery maker LG Chem jumped 1.44%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 200.3 billion won ($177.48 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.57%. It is set for a weekly gain, rebounding from a 1.90% decline in the previous week. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.5 per dollar, up 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,128.1. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.14 point to 110.00. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.3 basis points to 1.427%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.4 basis points to 2.101%. ($1 = 1,128.5700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh)