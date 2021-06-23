Alfi Inc Shares Set to Fall From Record Highs, 'Meme Stock' Torchlight Sinks

Cancel
(Reuters) -Shares of software firm Alfi Inc fell 10% in early deals on Wednesday after more than doubling in value in the previous session, in a move evocative of the so-called "meme stock" frenzy that has gripped equity markets this year. Alfi's stock was trading at around $14.65 per share...

StocksPosted by
Reuters

World shares cling near record highs

LONDON/TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - World stocks clung close to record highs on Monday as worries about the Delta variant of COVID-19 offset positive sentiment from surging euro zone business activity and a welcome U.S. jobs report. The STOXX index (.STOXX) of 600 leading European companies was 0.2% higher, reversing...
StocksArkansas Online

Encouraging jobs data pushes stocks to record highs

Wall Street capped a milestone-shattering week Friday with stock indexes hitting more record highs as investors welcomed a report showing the nation's job market was even stronger last month than expected. The S&P 500 rose 0.75%, its seventh straight gain and seventh consecutive all-time high. The benchmark index also notched...
StocksPosted by
WGAU

Stocks drift around their record highs on Wall Street

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting around their record highs on Tuesday as Wall Street waits for the heavyweight economic data coming at the end of the week. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in afternoon trading after earlier adding to the all-time high it set a day earlier. Nearly as many stocks were rising within the index as falling, as weakness for several banks and utilities offset gains for tech companies.
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500 Retreats From Record High as Chip, Bank Stocks Shine

Investing.com – The S&P 500 gave up some gains Tuesday after hitting a fresh record high amid a chip-led climb in technology and a jump in banking stocks. The S&P 500 fell 0.02% after hitting a record intraday level of 4,300.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.02%, or 5 points, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.10%.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

US Stocks Strike New Highs, Europe Sinks

US stocks hit new highs on Monday although elsewhere there was little steam left in last week's rally on easing concerns over strong inflation. After another record close Friday on Wall Street, Asia struggled to maintain momentum, and Europe turned lower as the new trading week kicked off. But both...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Tech stock rally sends Nasdaq to record high

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (June 28): The Nasdaq jumped to an all-time high on Monday, supported by tech-related stocks as interest rates remain low, while investors awaited data on the US labour market due on Friday. Big tech companies including Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Nvidia Corp were among the...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong stocks fall as energy shares retreat

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -3.6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used -1% June 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Tuesday, as energy firms slumped after a decline in oil prices, with investors treading cautiously ahead of a U.S. jobs report. ** The Hang Seng index fell 0.9%...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Inflation woes keep European shares below record highs, travel stocks slump

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 28 (Reuters) - European shares held just below record highs on Monday as investors remained worried that a jump in inflation could spark a sudden tapering of ultra-loose global monetary policy, while travel stocks sank on a spike in COVID-19 cases across Asia.
Stocksdailyforex.com

Forex Today: U.S. Stocks Close at Record High

Last Friday saw the benchmark broad U.S. stock market index, the S&P 500, close at an all-time high. The index is likely to rise further over coming days. Tech is also strong and near a record high. In the Forex market, the USD has the greatest long-term strength of any...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Forget Meme Stocks, Buy These 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks Instead

Meme stocks -- investments that have gone viral among retail investors on social media, embodied by GameStop -- are all the rage right now, and are showing no signs of going away anytime soon. That's totally fine, they've made some investors lots of money. But bear in mind many of the businesses that have been swept by meme stock euphoria aren't a sure bet for the long term. On the contrary, many of them are on shaky footing and are more of a short-term trade than they are an investment for the long haul.
StocksInvestorPlace

ALF Stock: 7 Things to Know as Retail Investors Squeeze Alfi Higher

Today, investors in Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) and ALF stock are seeing very impressive gains. Shares of ALF stock have surged more than 35% at the time of writing on very heavy volume. Indeed, today’s move follows previous massive downside swings in ALF stock in recent days. This stock has surged in...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks hit record high, set for sixth weekly gain

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares hit an all-time high on Friday and were set for a sixth straight weekly gain, as they tracked Wall Street's gains overnight on upbeat economic data. The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI rose 26.38 points, or 0.80%, to 3,312.48 by 0206 GMT, extending gains to a fourth straight session. It is set to gain over 1% for the week, after rising 0.57% a week earlier. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.62% and peer SK Hynix added 1.98%, while battery maker LG Chem jumped 1.44%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 200.3 billion won ($177.48 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.57%. It is set for a weekly gain, rebounding from a 1.90% decline in the previous week. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.5 per dollar, up 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,128.1. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.14 point to 110.00. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.3 basis points to 1.427%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.4 basis points to 2.101%. ($1 = 1,128.5700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh)
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Accenture Stock Snags Record High After Earnings

The shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) are up 2.7% to trade at $293.41 at last check, after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue and raised its full-year forecast. Spurred by the pandemic, businesses switching to hybrid work models gave the equity a boost as digital, cloud and security services found strong demand.