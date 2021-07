Jack Grealish to Manchester City once Euro 2020 is over, according to football rumours. According to the Sun, Jack Grealish’s representatives believe Aston Villa will allow him to depart after Euro 2020. According to the newspaper, the England playmaker, 25, has four years left on his contract with his hometown club, but his representatives have been assured that he may join Manchester City for £100 million after the international event is over.