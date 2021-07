The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fluctuated during the trading session on Friday, as we continue to hang around the $75 level. The market initially dipped during the trading session but rallied a bit during the session. If we can break above the candlestick from the Thursday session, that would be a very strong sign, perhaps opening up a move to the $77.50 level. This is an area that I am aiming for due to the fact that the ascending triangle underneath measures for a move to that level.