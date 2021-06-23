Cancel
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Parker doesn't know Jesus' values

By John Szot, Merrillville
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm accustomed by now to reading Star Parker's latest rant against the Democratic Party. Imagine my surprise when this week's target was ... the GOP! Why? Because they failed to condemn Gay Pride Month. Ms. Parker says the Republicans have turned away from the values of Jesus Christ. You know, the guy who said: "Let he who is without sin cast the first stone ..." (John: Chapter 8; verse 7.) You might want to write that down, Ms. Parker.

