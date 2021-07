Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Atlanta, Dallas SONAR: OTRI.ATL, OTRI.DAL. Just when shippers and freight brokers thought the U.S. freight market was easing, capacity tightened to record levels in two of the nation’s largest freight centers: Atlanta and Dallas. The outbound tender reject index (OTRI), which measures the rate at which carriers reject electronic requests for capacity from shippers, jumped to its highest values since the index was created back in early 2018. So the big question is why is this significant?