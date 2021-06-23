Hungary's PM uses soccer to push vision of right-wing Europe

One of the few rainbow flags to be seen around the city flies at the entrance to Budapest City Hall. The Mayor’s Office has been held since 2019 by Gergely Karácsony (Fehérgyamat, 1975), of the Dialogue for Hungary party, a green and leftist formation. His victory at the head of a heterogeneous coalition of parties in local elections was the first major setback at the polls for Viktor Orbán’s party since 2010. Now, Gergely, a pro-European who promised to make the capital a “green and free” place , seeks to head a union of six political groups capable of snatching Orbán the post of prime minister in the 2022 elections. He has proposed himself as a contender, for which he will have to win a primary process that will start in September. Karácsony received MRT last Wednesday, together with another international media, in his monumental office. The interview is conducted by means of an interpreter from Hungarian to English.