UEFA's decision to block plans by Munich to light the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for the Germany-Hungary Euro 2020 match was met on Tuesday with defiance in the Bavarian city, which vowed to decorate other landmarks in protest at a law passed by the Hungarian government. "UEFA is a politically and religiously neutral organisation," European football's governing body said in a statement ahead of Wednesday's match. "Given the political context of this request -- a message aimed at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament -- UEFA must refuse." Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter slammed UEFA's decision and announced plans to decorate other city landmarks in rainbow colours in defiance.