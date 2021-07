Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months in jail after failing to appear at a corruption inquiry.Zuma was due to give evidence at the inquiry in February but did not show up.South Africa’s constitutional court on Tuesday ruled the former president was in contempt of court and should be imprisoned.The probe, led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, is examining allegations of high-level graft during Zuma’s decade-long term in office between 2009 and 2018.Zuma denies wrongdoing and has so far not cooperated.Reading out the court’s order, a constitutional judge said: “Mr Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma is...