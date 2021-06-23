Intel has formed a new graphics team with Raja Koduri leading

It seems Intel are going to be betting big on their upcoming standalone graphics cards powered by the new Intel Xe architecture with the formation of a new dedicated team. Announced yesterday, amongst other typical organizational changes with people moving around and other groups forming, the one that caught our eye is the new "Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group". This will be lead by Raja Koduri, who is a huge name in graphics having worked for S3, AMD, Apple, and AMD again where Koduri lead the Radeon Technology Group through the Polaris, Vega and Navi architectures.