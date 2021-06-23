Cancel
Intel has formed a new graphics team with Raja Koduri leading

GamingOnLinux
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems Intel are going to be betting big on their upcoming standalone graphics cards powered by the new Intel Xe architecture with the formation of a new dedicated team. Announced yesterday, amongst other typical organizational changes with people moving around and other groups forming, the one that caught our eye is the new "Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group". This will be lead by Raja Koduri, who is a huge name in graphics having worked for S3, AMD, Apple, and AMD again where Koduri lead the Radeon Technology Group through the Polaris, Vega and Navi architectures.

Computersphoronix.com

Intel Graphics Compiler 1.0.7683 Ships With Many Changes

Last week Intel shipped a big update to their open-source Intel Graphics Compiler "IGC" that is used currently by their Windows driver, their Linux compute stack, and potentially their Linux graphics drivers moving ahead. The Intel IGC 1.0.7683 update has dozens of changes including a few notable items for this...
Cell PhonesCNET

SiFive chip design challenges Arm and leads to Intel alliance

Startup SiFive announced a faster new processor design, the P550, that means its chips can better challenge Arm, the leader in processors for mobile devices and many other electronics products. And the company also deepened a partnership with another rival, Intel, for actually manufacturing the chips. SiFive is a top...
BusinessFudzilla

Intel and Qualcomm team up

Intel CEO Kicking Pat Gelsinger and Qualcomm CEO-elect Cristiano Amon are locked in meetings to see if there are areas they can work together. Gelsinger said Intel and Qualcomm have lots in common. They both like reading, long walks and Italian food, we guess. “We are unquestioned compute leader, and...
BusinessZDNet

Intel forms Accelerated Computing, Software business units

Chip giant Intel this afternoon said it will create two new business units, an Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group, and a Software and Advanced Technology Group. The former will focus on high-performance computing and also graphics technology, while the latter will "drive Intel's vision for software," the company said.
BusinessHPCwire

Intel Makes Organizational Changes: Raja Koduri to Lead New ‘AXG’ Group, Navin Shenoy Departs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 22, 2021 — Today, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger announced the addition of two new technology leaders to its executive leadership team, as well as several changes to Intel business units. Current Intel executives Sandra Rivera and Raja Koduri will each take on new senior leadership roles, and technology industry veterans Nick McKeown and Greg Lavender will join the company.
BusinessFudzilla

Intel promotes Koduri

Will head Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group. Former AMD exec who turned to Chipzilla, Raja Koduri, has been promoted in a shake-up at Intel. Koduri will lead the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group, a newly formed business unit that will increase the company’s focus in the key growth areas of high performance computing and graphics.
Computersphoronix.com

Crocus Gallium3D Adds Experimental Intel Gen8 Graphics, Overlapping With Iris Driver

Landing in mainline Mesa 21.2 development code last week was the "Crocus" Gallium3D driver for old Intel hardware spanning from the Intel 965 chipset days "Gen4" up through Crocus supporting Haswell "Gen7" graphics. The i965 to Haswell span has been the focus since the official Intel "Iris" Gallium3D driver already in Mesa supports the Broadwell "Gen8" up through all current Intel UHD/Xe Graphics. But now Crocus with the latest Mesa code has added Gen8 support.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

New leak suggests that AMD is about to release two new graphics cards

AMD may be about to launch two new Navi 23 graphics cards, according to a new leak. Drivers for the RX 6600 and RX 6600XT have been found in a recent update, suggesting that AMD is likely preparing to release these two GPUs soon. The information comes from a leaker known on Twitter as @KOMACHI_ENSAKA, who posted screenshots of AMD’s recent drivers, including both of the new RX 6000-series cards.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Intel Xe HPG graphics architecture teased

Intel today has started its Xe HPG gaming graphics architecture promotion and has started inviting Odyssey Cardholders to register, with the tease of some Intel Xe-HPG related merchandise explaining the company is “heading toward a milestone moment, the pending release of the Xe HPG microarchitecture from Intel”. As well as announcing Intel has already started sampling its DG2 graphics card to partners for them to be able to check out the new Intel Xe HPG gaming graphics architecture.
ComputersPosted by
PC Gamer

Intel is sampling DG2, its gaming graphics card, right now

Inside a largely HPC and server-focused announcement today, Intel slyly dropped word of its upcoming gaming graphics card, DG2. According to the presentation slides (PDF warning), DG2 is already sampling out to Intel's partners now, and that's a good sign of things to come for Intel's venture into discrete pixel pushers.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

New Intel XPU Innovations Target HPC And AI

At the 2021 International Supercomputing Conference (ISC) Intel is showcasing how the company is extending its lead in high performance computing (HPC) with a range of technology disclosures, partnerships and customer adoptions. Intel® processors are the most widely deployed compute architecture in the world's supercomputers, enabling global medical discoveries and scientific breakthroughs. Intel is announcing advances in its Xeon processor for HPC and AI as well as innovations in memory, software, exascale-class storage, and networking technologies for a range of HPC use cases.
ComputersHPCwire

Intel Announces Sapphire Rapids with HBM, Reveals Ponte Vecchio Form Factors

From the ISC 2021 Digital event, Intel announced it will offer Sapphire Rapids with integrated HBM, detailed new Xe-HPC GPU form factors, and introduced commercial support for DAOS (distributed application object storage). Intel also announced a new Ethernet solution, aimed at smaller-scale HPC. With integrated High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), the...
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Intel Xe graphics cards release date, specs, news and rumors

Intel Xe is such a huge deal in the graphics card world, even if we don't know much about it. For so long the best graphics cards have been represented by only two companies: Nvidia and AMD. But, now that Intel Xe graphics cards are eventually going to arrive, we're finally going to get a third player in the GPU game.
Softwarephoronix.com

Intel Begins Bringing Up DG2 Graphics Card, Xe_HP SDV Support For Linux

Following recent reports Intel has begun seeding the Xe-HPG DG2 graphics card to developers and various reported leaks around the next-gen "DG2" graphics card, Intel's open-source Linux driver engineers have begun publishing patches for enabling the DG2 as well as the Xe_HP SDV. This initial DG2 bring-up for Linux happens...