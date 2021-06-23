2 shot, wounded in Milwaukee, suspects sought: police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Tuesday night, June 22. Two men were injured as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 7:08 p.m. near 86th and Capitol. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.www.fox6now.com